TikTok expected to operate as a US company, White House adviser says

  • Top economic aide Larry Kudlow says he expects social media firm to separate from Chinese owner ByteDance amid growing US concerns over data security
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier threatened to ban popular video sharing app
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:49am, 17 Jul, 2020

TikTok has found itself in the crosshairs of the Trump administration amid increasingly strained US-China relations. Photo illustration: Reuters
