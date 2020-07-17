TikTok has found itself in the crosshairs of the Trump administration amid increasingly strained US-China relations. Photo illustration: Reuters
TikTok expected to operate as a US company, White House adviser says
- Top economic aide Larry Kudlow says he expects social media firm to separate from Chinese owner ByteDance amid growing US concerns over data security
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier threatened to ban popular video sharing app
