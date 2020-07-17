Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Photo: ReutersDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Biden vows to repair alliances damaged by Trump but the world has changed too much

  • More US allies have their own versions of Trump in office, from Poland to the Philippines, while others have absorbed parts of his nationalist agenda
  • Above all, China has become increasingly willing to confront Washington, creating a radically altered geopolitical landscape
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 12:12pm, 17 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Photo: ReutersDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE