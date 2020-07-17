Fahim Saleh, founder of the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada. Photo: ReutersFahim Saleh, founder of the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada. Photo: Reuters
Suspect arrested in gruesome murder of tech CEO Fahim Saleh, reports say

  • The personal assistant to the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada founder was arrested days after his body was found dismembered in his Manhattan flat
  • According to a report, investigators were trying to determine if Saleh’s murder was related to his business
Reuters
Updated: 11:23pm, 17 Jul, 2020

