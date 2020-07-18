Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, is the US Supreme Court’s senior liberal member. Photo: Reuters
US Supreme Court’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg says cancer is back, but she won’t retire
- Judge, who has been suffering from series of health issues, says she is undergoing chemotherapy after biopsy revealed lesions on liver
- Health of Ginsburg, 87, is closely watched as her stepping down would give Trump chance to appoint another justice to top US court
