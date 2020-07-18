A Ku Klux Klan member holds a Confederate flag over his face during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in July 2017. Photo: AFPA Ku Klux Klan member holds a Confederate flag over his face during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in July 2017. Photo: AFP
Pentagon finds way to ban Confederate flag without openly defying Donald Trump

  • Defence chief Mark Esper issues list of flags that can be displayed on US military bases, but omits symbol of old South and white supremacy
  • Trump has defended Confederate flag and criticised Nascar for banning its display amid nationwide protests over racial injustice
Updated: 1:33am, 18 Jul, 2020

