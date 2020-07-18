Doctors and nurses wearing personal protective gear look after a Covid-19 patient at a hospital in India this week. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: worldwide infections hit 14 million, surging by 1 million in under 100 hours
- It took three months for the first 1 million cases to be recorded, but has taken just four days for the global tally to increase by that much again
- The number of cases globally is around triple that of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organisation
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Doctors and nurses wearing personal protective gear look after a Covid-19 patient at a hospital in India this week. Photo: AFP