Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden attends a Sunday service at a church in Delaware. Photo: AP
Joe Biden warns of Russia, China election meddling after receiving intelligence briefings
- The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told supports at an online fundraising campaign that Russians were trying to ‘delegitimise’ the election
- China also was conducting activities ‘designed for us to lose confidence in the outcome’ he said, warning there would be a ‘price to pay’ for interference
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden attends a Sunday service at a church in Delaware. Photo: AP