Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden attends a Sunday service at a church in Delaware. Photo: APDemocratic presidential candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden attends a Sunday service at a church in Delaware. Photo: AP
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden attends a Sunday service at a church in Delaware. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden warns of Russia, China election meddling after receiving intelligence briefings

  • The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told supports at an online fundraising campaign that Russians were trying to ‘delegitimise’ the election
  • China also was conducting activities ‘designed for us to lose confidence in the outcome’ he said, warning there would be a ‘price to pay’ for interference
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:16pm, 18 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden attends a Sunday service at a church in Delaware. Photo: APDemocratic presidential candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden attends a Sunday service at a church in Delaware. Photo: AP
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden attends a Sunday service at a church in Delaware. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE