Civil rights pioneer Representative John Lewis pictured at the Department of Justice in Washington in 2016. Photo: AFP
John Lewis, civil rights pioneer and US Congressman, dies at 80
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Lewis’ passing late on Friday night, calling him ‘one of the greatest heroes of American history’
- He was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma
