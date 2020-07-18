Civil rights pioneer Representative John Lewis pictured at the Department of Justice in Washington in 2016. Photo: AFPCivil rights pioneer Representative John Lewis pictured at the Department of Justice in Washington in 2016. Photo: AFP
John Lewis, civil rights pioneer and US Congressman, dies at 80

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Lewis’ passing late on Friday night, calling him ‘one of the greatest heroes of American history’
  • He was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma
Associated Press
Updated: 1:40pm, 18 Jul, 2020

