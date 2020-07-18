The Twitter logo is seen outside the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, California. Twitter said on Saturday that hackers had accessed accounts and copied records from up to eight hacked users. Photo: Bloomberg
Twitter says hackers ‘manipulated’ staff to access 130 accounts
- Twitter was hacked on Wednesday, with posts soliciting bitcoin tweeted from the accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Apple, Kanye West and Barack Obama
- The social media company said hackers reset passwords and tweeted from 45 accounts, while personal data of up to eight users was downloaded
