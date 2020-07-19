US Army personnel wearing protective masks guide residents to a drive-through Covid-19 testing site in El Paso, Texas. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus latest: 140,000 dead Americans; Spain battles fresh outbreaks
- Worldwide, more than 14.3 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, with upwards of 600,000 deaths as of Sunday – double the toll two months ago
- In the hardest-hit US counties, officials are running out of places to store bodies amid fears the pandemic is spinning out of control
