A demonstrator burns a flag during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon. City and state officials want federal police to leave the city. Photo: Reuters
Trump administration ‘escalating’ situation in Portland, mayor says, as protests continue
- Protests in the Oregon city have been continuing since the death of George Floyd in May; federal forces have been detaining and arresting protesters
- Mayor Ted Wheeler said he wants federal officials to leave the city, and the state of Oregon has also sued
Topic | United States
