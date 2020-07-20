A protester dances around a fire set by protesters while burning a peace sign near the Federal Courthouse in Portland, during an anti-racism protests. Photo: dpa
US democrats demand investigation into use of force at Portland protests
- Lawmakers said they were concerned that Attorney General William Barr and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf were using federal agents to police rallies
- The crackdown in the liberal bastion of Portland drew widespread criticism
