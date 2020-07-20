Rapper Kanye West gets emotional as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in South Carolina, US. Photo: ReutersRapper Kanye West gets emotional as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in South Carolina, US. Photo: Reuters
Tearful Kanye West rants about abortion, porn at presidential campaign rally

  • The rapper criticised historical figure Harriet Tubman, put forward policy proposals on the fly during an eccentric rally in South Carolina
  • The campaign he launched with a July 4 tweet has already missed several deadlines to appear on key state ballots
Reuters
Updated: 9:33am, 20 Jul, 2020

