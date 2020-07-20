Restaurants, supermarkets, NGOs and neighbours chip in to keep the fridges filled. Photo: AFPRestaurants, supermarkets, NGOs and neighbours chip in to keep the fridges filled. Photo: AFP
Community fridges in Los Angeles feed the hungry hit by coronavirus pandemic

  • The fridges are unlocked, there are no lines to wait in, and people can take as much food as they want
  • Los Angeles, which has very high levels of homelessness, is now hit hard by economic woes brought on by the pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:49pm, 20 Jul, 2020

