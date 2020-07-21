Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang in September 2018. Photo: ReutersWorkers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang in September 2018. Photo: Reuters
Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang in September 2018. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US blacklists 11 more Chinese firms over treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang

  • Companies added to ‘entity list’ include Changji Esquel Textile, of the Esquel Group, which produces clothing for Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss
  • Also blacklisted is Hetian Haolin Hair Accessories, whose products – said to contain human hair originating in Xinjiang – were seized in US earlier this month
Topic |   Xinjiang
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:36am, 21 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang in September 2018. Photo: ReutersWorkers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang in September 2018. Photo: Reuters
Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang in September 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE