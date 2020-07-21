US President Donald Trump wears a mask in public for the first time as he visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, on July 11. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump calls wearing mask ‘patriotic’ in fight against ‘invisible China virus’
- After months of mocking mask use, US president tweets black and white photo of himself with face covered
- Despite urging unity among Americans, Trump’s post stops short of endorsing nationwide mandate for masks
Topic | Donald Trump
