Mark and Patricia McCloskey confront protesters outside their St Louis home in June. Photo: St Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
White US couple charged for pulling guns on Black Lives Matter protesters
- Lawyers Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s actions risked creating violent situation during otherwise non-violent rally, prosecutor says
- Couple’s supporters say they were legally defending their US$1.15 million mansion as George Floyd protesters marched down private street
Topic | George Floyd protests
