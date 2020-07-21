A view of the home of US judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick, New Jersey. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Dead antifeminist lawyer is suspect in killing of US judge Esther Salas’ son
- Roy Den Hollander, who recently had a case before the judge, killed himself in New York
- Daniel Anderl was shot as he came down the stairs of the home to help his father, who had opened the door to the gunman
Topic | Gun violence in the US
