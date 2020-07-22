Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump's former lawyer, returns to testify on Capitol Hill in March 2019. Photo: AP
Donald Trump made ‘racist remarks’ against Nelson Mandela and Barack Obama, says ex-lawyer Michael Cohen
- Lawsuit claims Justice Department is trying to stop president’s former personal lawyer from publishing book on his experiences with Trump
- Cohen says he was put back in prison after authorities sought to make him sign document agreeing not to speak to or through any media
