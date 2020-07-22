US President Donald Trump resumed his coronavirus news briefings at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: APUS President Donald Trump resumed his coronavirus news briefings at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump resumed his coronavirus news briefings at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump willing to work with China on coronavirus vaccine for US

  • Remarks comes day after study shows candidate developed by CanSino and China’s military research unit is safe and induces immune response
  • US president has resumed daily Covid-19 press briefings as US cases continue to climb
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 7:28am, 22 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump resumed his coronavirus news briefings at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: APUS President Donald Trump resumed his coronavirus news briefings at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump resumed his coronavirus news briefings at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE