US President Donald Trump resumed his coronavirus news briefings at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump willing to work with China on coronavirus vaccine for US
- Remarks comes day after study shows candidate developed by CanSino and China’s military research unit is safe and induces immune response
- US president has resumed daily Covid-19 press briefings as US cases continue to climb
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US President Donald Trump resumed his coronavirus news briefings at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP