A US attorney points to a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein while announcing charges against Maxwell last July. Photo: AFP
Sex life of Ghislaine Maxwell, ex-girlfriend of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, could be laid bare by court
- A New York judge is considering unsealing documents relating to a defamation lawsuit again Maxwell by one of Epstein’s accusers
- One of the documents includes ‘intrusive questioning’ about Maxwell’s sex life, according to one of her lawyers
