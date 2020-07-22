A US attorney points to a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein while announcing charges against Maxwell last July. Photo: AFPA US attorney points to a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein while announcing charges against Maxwell last July. Photo: AFP
Sex life of Ghislaine Maxwell, ex-girlfriend of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, could be laid bare by court

  • A New York judge is considering unsealing documents relating to a defamation lawsuit again Maxwell by one of Epstein’s accusers
  • One of the documents includes ‘intrusive questioning’ about Maxwell’s sex life, according to one of her lawyers
Updated: 9:54am, 22 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
