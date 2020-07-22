A US visa stamp is seen on a foreign passport. Photo: AFP
US business groups sue Trump administration over H1-B, other worker visa rule changes
- The lawsuit argues that President Donald Trump exceeded his authority last month when he temporarily halted access to several employment-based visas
- Though Trump cited the coronavirus pandemic, his order does not bear a ‘rational relationship’ to the problem, according to the suit
Topic | US immigration
A US visa stamp is seen on a foreign passport. Photo: AFP