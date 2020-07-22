A display of 164 pairs of white clogs arranged outside the US Capitol building by National Nurses United to honour the more than 160 nurses who have lost their lives from Covid-19 in the United States. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US has one-quarter of world’s 15 million confirmed cases as big companies profit amid pandemic
- The US approached the milestone of 4 million confirmed case as India passed Spain for the grim distinction of having the seven-highest death toll
- Meanwhile, a new survey found most Americans were expecting to work from home this autumn, as big US firms reap huge profits amid the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
