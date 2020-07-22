People wait in line to be tested for Covid-19 at Lincoln Park in Los Angeles. Photo: EPA-EFE
The coronavirus is hitting harder in the Filipino-American community
- Studies show health and socioeconomic disparities in the Filipino-American community may be causing more severe cases of infection
- In California, almost a fifth of registered nurses are Filipino, putting them at greater risk of contracting the virus while on the front lines in hospitals
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
