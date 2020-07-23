Visitors at the Chinese consulate in Houston try to speak to someone inside on Wednesday, after the facility was ordered closed by the US government. Photo: AFP
Beijing’s consulate in Houston is ‘epicentre’ of research theft by Chinese military, US diplomat says
- David Stilwell, the top East Asia official at the US State Department, offers the most detailed explanation yet about why the consulate was ordered closed
- Stilwell also accused China’s consul general in Houston and other diplomats there of having recently used false identification at the city’s airport
