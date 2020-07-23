US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on “Operation Legend” at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AFPUS President Donald Trump delivers remarks on “Operation Legend” at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on “Operation Legend” at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump sending ‘surge’ of federal agents to more US cities, citing violent crime

  • President emphasises ‘law and order’ mantra as he heads into November election trailing rival Joe Biden
  • Chicago and Albuquerque among cities to be included in expansion of ‘Operation Legend’
Reuters
Updated: 5:27am, 23 Jul, 2020

