Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers apprehend migrants as they enter into Canada at an unofficial border crossing in 2017. Photo: APRoyal Canadian Mounted Police officers apprehend migrants as they enter into Canada at an unofficial border crossing in 2017. Photo: AP
Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers apprehend migrants as they enter into Canada at an unofficial border crossing in 2017. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Canada court rules US immigration detention violates asylum seekers’ human rights, invalidates ‘Safe Third Country’ pact

  • Lawyers for refugees who had been turned away at the Canadian border challenged the pact, saying the US does not qualify as a ‘safe’ country
  • A federal court judge ruled it was in violation of a section of Canada’s Charter of Rights and gave parliament six months to respond
Topic |   Canada
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:58pm, 23 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers apprehend migrants as they enter into Canada at an unofficial border crossing in 2017. Photo: APRoyal Canadian Mounted Police officers apprehend migrants as they enter into Canada at an unofficial border crossing in 2017. Photo: AP
Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers apprehend migrants as they enter into Canada at an unofficial border crossing in 2017. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE