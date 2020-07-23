US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Delaware earlier this week. Photo: AFPUS Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Delaware earlier this week. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden calls Trump first racist to be elected US president

  • The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee made the claim in response to Trump’s use of the terms ‘China virus’ and ‘kung flu’
  • Several of the country's presidents owned slaves and supported racist policies, but Trump the first to make it his ‘calling card’
Updated: 3:29pm, 23 Jul, 2020

