Michael Pack is the new leader of the US Agency for Global Media. Photo: US Senate
Donald Trump’s new head of US global media purges news outlets’ leaders, raising alarms
- Conservative filmmaker Michael Pack has also demanded a new emphasis on the Trump administration’s own policy positions via Voice of America and Radio Free Asia
- Worry that the White House’s efforts to counter Beijing are being undermined by its own ideological zeal
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Michael Pack is the new leader of the US Agency for Global Media. Photo: US Senate