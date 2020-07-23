Michael Pack is the new leader of the US Agency for Global Media. Photo: US SenateMichael Pack is the new leader of the US Agency for Global Media. Photo: US Senate
Michael Pack is the new leader of the US Agency for Global Media. Photo: US Senate
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump’s new head of US global media purges news outlets’ leaders, raising alarms

  • Conservative filmmaker Michael Pack has also demanded a new emphasis on the Trump administration’s own policy positions via Voice of America and Radio Free Asia
  • Worry that the White House’s efforts to counter Beijing are being undermined by its own ideological zeal
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 10:27pm, 23 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Michael Pack is the new leader of the US Agency for Global Media. Photo: US SenateMichael Pack is the new leader of the US Agency for Global Media. Photo: US Senate
Michael Pack is the new leader of the US Agency for Global Media. Photo: US Senate
READ FULL ARTICLE