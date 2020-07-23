US President Donald Trump has said he took a difficult cognitive test that is ‘actually not that easy. But for me it was easy’. Photo: Bloomberg
Trump describes ‘difficult’ memory test he aced, showing he’s ‘cognitively there’
- The US president said he took the cognitive test after critics questioned his mental acuity
- ‘It was 30 or 35 questions. The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question,’ he said
