A health care worker air dries her gloves after sanitising her equipment while working at a Covid-19 testing site in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: AP
US coronavirus cases pass 4 million in rapid acceleration
- It took country 98 days to reach 1 million infections, but just 16 days to go from 3 million to 4 million
- Average number of new US cases now rising by more than 2,600 every hour, the highest rate in the world
