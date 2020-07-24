A health care worker air dries her gloves after sanitising her equipment while working at a Covid-19 testing site in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: APA health care worker air dries her gloves after sanitising her equipment while working at a Covid-19 testing site in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: AP
US coronavirus cases pass 4 million in rapid acceleration

  • It took country 98 days to reach 1 million infections, but just 16 days to go from 3 million to 4 million
  • Average number of new US cases now rising by more than 2,600 every hour, the highest rate in the world
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:44am, 24 Jul, 2020

