Ghislaine Maxwell leaves a party in New York in 2000. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
‘Potentially embarrassing’ documents on Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell will be released, US judge orders

  • Lawyers for disgraced financier’s ex-girlfriend say records include testimony in which she was asked ‘intrusive’ questions about her sex life.
  • Maxwell faces criminal charges that she lured underage women for Epstein to abuse
Updated: 2:47am, 24 Jul, 2020

