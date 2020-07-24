US President Donald Trump (right) meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan in June 2019. Photo: AP
Donald Trump tells Vladimir Putin he hopes to avoid US-Russia-China nuclear arms race
- Beijing has so far rejected pressure to join Washington and Moscow in talks, citing its smaller arsenal
- Leaders also discussed need for ‘collective action’ on Iran’s nuclear programme
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (right) meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan in June 2019. Photo: AP