A suspect in an attack on a dementia sufferer stands over the man outside a Vancouver convenience store on March 13. Photo: Vancouver Police Department
Vancouver man is charged in attack on Chinese dementia sufferer, 92, after hate-crime investigation
- Jamie Allen Bezanson had been charged with assault, more than four months after the incident in which a man surnamed Kwong was hurled from a store
- The attack in East Vancouver was captured on video that resulted in a suspect being identified
