US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Trump cancels Republican convention events in Jacksonville, Florida
- President’s prime-time nomination speech will be moved online, as state continues to grapple with surge in Covid-19 cases
- Party’s major events had been moved to Jacksonville after Trump clashed with North Carolina’s Democratic governor over coronavirus measures
