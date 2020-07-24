US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFPUS President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
US election 2020: what happens if Donald Trump refuses to concede defeat?

  • The president’s refusal to say if he would accept the results of November’s election has raised the spectre of a disputed poll that could take weeks to resolve
  • A disputed election could also spark civil unrest in a country already on edge thanks to the coronavirus and months of protests over racial injustice
Updated: 10:47pm, 24 Jul, 2020

