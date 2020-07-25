A member of the Ku Klux Klan holds a Confederate flag over his face during a rally. Photo: AFP
Top US military official will not change names of military bases honouring Confederate leaders
- Republican James Inhofe, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told the president the names would remain the same
- Announcement comes after major Pentagon bill called for the names of Confederate generals be removed from US military facilities
