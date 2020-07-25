A McDonald's sign is displayed outside the fast food restaurant in Illinois. Photo: AP Photo
McDonald’s becomes latest company to require face masks in US to battle coronavirus
- Action comes on the heels of recent announcements by retail giants Walmart and Target
- The fast-food company will ‘ask customers to wear face coverings when entering our US restaurants effective August 1’
