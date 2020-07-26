People walk along the sea wall at Whitecap beach to watch as Hurricane Hanna approaches. Photo: Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP
Texas braces for year’s first hurricane as state still reels from coronavirus
- Up to 18 inches of rain and flash floods are expected in parts of south Texas
- Storm warnings were already in effect along Texas’s Gulf coast early on Saturday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People walk along the sea wall at Whitecap beach to watch as Hurricane Hanna approaches. Photo: Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP