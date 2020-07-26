Federal police guard the Mark O Hatfield federal courthouse in downtown Portland as protesters take part in a rally against police brutality. Photo: AFPFederal police guard the Mark O Hatfield federal courthouse in downtown Portland as protesters take part in a rally against police brutality. Photo: AFP
Federal police guard the Mark O Hatfield federal courthouse in downtown Portland as protesters take part in a rally against police brutality. Photo: AFP
Fresh violence flares in Portland as officers tear gas anti-racism protesters

  • Rallies in Portland have been held every night for almost two months in the wake of the death of George Floyd
  • The city has become the scene of a highly controversial crackdown by federal agents ordered by US President Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:39am, 26 Jul, 2020

