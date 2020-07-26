A smartphone being operated in front of GAFA logos (acronym for Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon). Photo: AFP
US Congress to grill heads of tech giants amid complaints over market dominance
- Jeff Bezos from Amazon, Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai from Alphabet will all face questions
- The hearing, originally set for Monday, has been rescheduled
Topic | Technology
A smartphone being operated in front of GAFA logos (acronym for Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon). Photo: AFP