A parked truck is set on fire Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday during a rally in support of the Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon. Photo: AFP
Police and protesters clash as US cities endure violent weekend
- Demonstrator shot and killed in Austin, Texas, after approaching car that drove through rally
- Riot declared in Portland as protests against racial injustice and police brutality continue two months after death of George Floyd
Topic | George Floyd protests
