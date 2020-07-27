US actress Olivia de Havilland poses with her Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role in March 1950. Photo: AFPUS actress Olivia de Havilland poses with her Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role in March 1950. Photo: AFP
Gone with the Wind star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

  • Last surviving actress of Hollywood’s Golden Age died of natural causes at her home in Paris
  • De Havilland is also known for taking on Warner Bros in court, weakening major studios’ dominance over actors by limiting actors’ contracts to seven years
US actress Olivia de Havilland poses with her Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role in March 1950. Photo: AFPUS actress Olivia de Havilland poses with her Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role in March 1950. Photo: AFP
