US actress Olivia de Havilland poses with her Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role in March 1950. Photo: AFP
Gone with the Wind star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104
- Last surviving actress of Hollywood’s Golden Age died of natural causes at her home in Paris
- De Havilland is also known for taking on Warner Bros in court, weakening major studios’ dominance over actors by limiting actors’ contracts to seven years
