People spend a warm Saturday at on the grass at Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: young Canadians warned they aren’t ‘invincible’ as they make up bulk of new cases
- Adults under 39 account for highest recent Covid-19 incidence rates across country, top doctor Theresa Tam says
- 63 per cent of cases reported last week were from this age group, with one-third of them hospitalised
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People spend a warm Saturday at on the grass at Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver. Photo: Xinhua