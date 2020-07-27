US President Donald Trump catches a ball while hosting young baseball players at the White House. Photo: Reuters
Trump won’t throw first pitch at Yankees game because of his ‘strong focus on the China Virus’
- Trump said last week he would throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a New York Yankees baseball game next month
- Trump on Sunday tweeted he will be busy, even as he spent weekend at his golf course
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US President Donald Trump catches a ball while hosting young baseball players at the White House. Photo: Reuters