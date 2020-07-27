National security adviser Robert O’Brien. Photo: AFP
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien reportedly has Covid-19
- O’Brien came down with the coronavirus after a family event and has been isolating at home while still running the National Security Council, source said
- O’Brien is the closest official to Trump to develop the novel coronavirus, as the pandemic continues to surge in many US states
