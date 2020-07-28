A nurse gives a volunteer an injection on Monday as the world's biggest study of a possible Covid-19 vaccine, developed by the US National Institutes of Health and Moderna, gets under way. Photo: AP
Moderna coronavirus vaccine could be ready by end of year, US says as drug maker begins final-stage trial
- Phase three study with 30,000 subjects is first such trial under Trump’s Operation Warp Speed programme
- Moderna could have tens of millions of doses ready when and if vaccine is deemed safe and effective
