A nurse gives a volunteer an injection on Monday as the world's biggest study of a possible Covid-19 vaccine, developed by the US National Institutes of Health and Moderna, gets under way. Photo: APA nurse gives a volunteer an injection on Monday as the world's biggest study of a possible Covid-19 vaccine, developed by the US National Institutes of Health and Moderna, gets under way. Photo: AP
A nurse gives a volunteer an injection on Monday as the world's biggest study of a possible Covid-19 vaccine, developed by the US National Institutes of Health and Moderna, gets under way. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Moderna coronavirus vaccine could be ready by end of year, US says as drug maker begins final-stage trial

  • Phase three study with 30,000 subjects is first such trial under Trump’s Operation Warp Speed programme
  • Moderna could have tens of millions of doses ready when and if vaccine is deemed safe and effective
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:22am, 28 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A nurse gives a volunteer an injection on Monday as the world's biggest study of a possible Covid-19 vaccine, developed by the US National Institutes of Health and Moderna, gets under way. Photo: APA nurse gives a volunteer an injection on Monday as the world's biggest study of a possible Covid-19 vaccine, developed by the US National Institutes of Health and Moderna, gets under way. Photo: AP
A nurse gives a volunteer an injection on Monday as the world's biggest study of a possible Covid-19 vaccine, developed by the US National Institutes of Health and Moderna, gets under way. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE