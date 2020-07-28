Joe Biden (left) and US President Donald Trump are likely to be the only two participants in the first debate on September 29. Photo: APJoe Biden (left) and US President Donald Trump are likely to be the only two participants in the first debate on September 29. Photo: AP
First US presidential debate moved to Cleveland amid coronavirus concerns

  • Original host University of Notre Dame pulled out with two months to go, citing pandemic constraints
  • Instead, Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will face off in Ohio on September 29
Updated: 5:34am, 28 Jul, 2020

