Joe Biden (left) and US President Donald Trump are likely to be the only two participants in the first debate on September 29. Photo: AP
First US presidential debate moved to Cleveland amid coronavirus concerns
- Original host University of Notre Dame pulled out with two months to go, citing pandemic constraints
- Instead, Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will face off in Ohio on September 29
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
