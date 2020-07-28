Seed packets the Washington State Department of Agriculture reported received by residents. It urged people to not plant them. Photo: TwitterSeed packets the Washington State Department of Agriculture reported received by residents. It urged people to not plant them. Photo: Twitter
Seed packets the Washington State Department of Agriculture reported received by residents. It urged people to not plant them. Photo: Twitter
World /  United States & Canada

Recipients warned not to plant mysterious, unsolicited seeds mailed to US from China

  • Packages labelled as jewellery or toys, which have been received in at least 9 states, actually contain unidentified seeds
  • Agriculture officials urge residents not to put seeds in the ground because of the risk of introducing invasive species
Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 6:16am, 28 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Seed packets the Washington State Department of Agriculture reported received by residents. It urged people to not plant them. Photo: TwitterSeed packets the Washington State Department of Agriculture reported received by residents. It urged people to not plant them. Photo: Twitter
Seed packets the Washington State Department of Agriculture reported received by residents. It urged people to not plant them. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE