Privately, some in California Senator Kamala Harris’ world have indicated that Susan Rice (pictured) could be Harris’ most formidable rival for the vice-presidential slot. File photo: AFPPrivately, some in California Senator Kamala Harris’ world have indicated that Susan Rice (pictured) could be Harris’ most formidable rival for the vice-presidential slot. File photo: AFP
Privately, some in California Senator Kamala Harris’ world have indicated that Susan Rice (pictured) could be Harris’ most formidable rival for the vice-presidential slot. File photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

‘It’s absolutely serious’: Susan Rice vaults to the top of the VP heap

  • Rivals for the vice-presidential nod are growing nervous that the former national security adviser has a powerful edge – her relationship with Joe Biden
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 10:52am, 28 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Privately, some in California Senator Kamala Harris’ world have indicated that Susan Rice (pictured) could be Harris’ most formidable rival for the vice-presidential slot. File photo: AFPPrivately, some in California Senator Kamala Harris’ world have indicated that Susan Rice (pictured) could be Harris’ most formidable rival for the vice-presidential slot. File photo: AFP
Privately, some in California Senator Kamala Harris’ world have indicated that Susan Rice (pictured) could be Harris’ most formidable rival for the vice-presidential slot. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE